Martin Luther King Day: 4th grade CPS student wins speech contest on MLK's vision for America in 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A first-of-its-kind competition in Chicago featured 4th and 5th grade Chicago Public School students who had to write and present original speeches with one question in mind: What Would Doctor Martin Luther King's vision be for America, in 2020?

Mia Roberts, a fourth grader from Arthur Dixon Elementary School won. She performed part of her speech on ABC7 Monday morning.

Roberts tells us about her experience in the competition and why its so important for us to think about.
Related topics:
societychicago public schoolsmartin luther king jr
