STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. --This Fourth of July, one clever road sign is reminding revelers to make good choices as they let freedom ring.
"You're not a firework. Don't drive lit," read an electronic sign spotted by local resident Michael Meitz above Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia.
Though the message may seem fun and clever, it's an important one. Over the Fourth of July holiday in 2016, nearly 200 people were killed in crashes involving a driver with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher, according to the Department of Transportation.
Before you begin to celebrate, choose a designated driver to get you home safely. Taxis and ride-sharing services are also an option to help you get home safely, and Lyft is offering 20 percent off one ride to help partiers stay safe. In many cities, local organizations are also facilitating programs that offer residents free rides home to keep the roads safe.