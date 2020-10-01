Society

Boy sends Baby Yoda doll to help firefighters battle wildfires

A team of firefighters in Oregon has a new member with Jedi powers helping them battle the ongoing fires.

The force is with them thanks to 5-year-old Carver, who has a heart of gold.

Carver, a young Star Wars fan, sent the Baby Yoda doll to the crews as part of a donation drive. According to WMTW, the 5-year-old wanted to help once he learned about the wildfires in his state.

Part of his donation drive included the doll in a care package to firefighters, along with a note that read, "Here's a friend for you in case you get lonely."

It was a gift that the heroic responders sure loved. Baby Yoda is now force-fighting fires with crews on the front lines.

The Jedi's travels are documented in a Facebook group called, "Baby Yoda Fights Fires."



Since it started, the page already has more than 25,000 followers.

Carver's grandmother, who helped send the doll, calls it, "a bit of sunshine during such a dark time."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoregonfiredisasteru.s. & worldgood newsstar warsfirefightersfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois white supremacy group shut down by federal authorities
American, United Airlines furlough thousands
IL releases official Halloween COVID-19 guidelines
Man shot, child among 2 hurt in Morgan Park cemetery shooting
Rogers Park murders still unsolved 2 years later
Early voting in Chicago begins Thursday at Loop supersite
2 killed in Wheeling crash near Chicago Executive Airport
Show More
Fact check: Trump, Biden's 1st presidential debate
Trump to far-right extremists: 'Stand back and stand by'
Debate changes coming after chaotic 1st night, commission says
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, breezy, a few sprinkles
Video shows arrest after attempted kidnap of Joe Montana's grandchild
More TOP STORIES News