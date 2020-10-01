Boy sends Baby Yoda doll to help firefighters battle wildfires

The force is with them thanks to 5-year-old Carver, who has a heart of gold.
Carver, a young Star Wars fan, sent the Baby Yoda doll to the crews as part of a donation drive. According to WMTW, the 5-year-old wanted to help once he learned about the wildfires in his state.
Part of his donation drive included the doll in a care package to firefighters, along with a note that read, "Here's a friend for you in case you get lonely."
It was a gift that the heroic responders sure loved. Baby Yoda is now force-fighting fires with crews on the front lines.
The Jedi's travels are documented in a Facebook group called, "Baby Yoda Fights Fires."
Since it started, the page already has more than 25,000 followers.
Carver's grandmother, who helped send the doll, calls it, "a bit of sunshine during such a dark time."