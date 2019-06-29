u.s. & world

57 electric scooters, bikes pulled from Portland's Willamette River

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A dive team recovered dozens of electric scooters and bicycles while cleaning the Willamette River sea wall in downtown Portland.

KPTV-TV reports the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office River Patrol Dive Team removed 57 electric scooters and bicycles this week.



The five companies participating in Portland's electric scooter trial program have 1,975 scooters on the streets, which is slightly below the total allowed by the city.

This spring, Portland began a second, yearlong phase of a pilot program intended to help the city introduce the devices while avoiding pitfalls experienced by other U.S. metropolises.

A four-month experiment with the e-scooters last year was successful but also generated 6,000 complaints and raised questions about pedestrian safety and the impact of the devices on public spaces like parks. The city said the scooters also led to 176 medical center visits.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoregone bikespollutionlitteringscooteru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
FDA: Certain dog food possibly linked to canine heart disease
Katy man linked to David Ortiz shooting is innocent: Family
18 kidnapping victims found 'enslaved' inside home, police say
Judge blocks Indiana 2nd trimester abortion procedure ban
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 boaters from vessel overturned in Chicago River ID'd; 2 missing, 2 bodies recovered
21 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago to start weekend
Judge bars Trump from using $2.5B to build border wall
2019 Chicago Pride Parade: Route, street closures, parking information
Unearthed NASA footage shows Apollo 11 crew's training
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, strong lake breeze Saturday
Proud to Run Chicago kicks off Pride Weekend
Show More
Chicago Pride Parade preparations underway on North Side
Pepsi to ditch plastic water bottles in favor of aluminum
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Woman hit, killed by CTA Red Line train after dropping phone on tracks ID'd
Aurora halfway house forced to kick out 20 sex offenders
More TOP STORIES News