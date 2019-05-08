chicago proud

Round Lake 5th graders stuff duffel bags for foster kids in memory of AJ Freund

EMBED <>More Videos

Fifth Grade student council members stuffed duffel bags with toiletries, toys and other items Wednesday.

By
ROUND LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Fifth grade student council members stuffed duffel bags with toiletries, toys and other items Wednesday.

Many have heard of the death of 5-year-old AJ Freund, and this is how they are responding.

"It was a really sad tragedy," said Justin Lebron, 5th grader.

Parents are donating backpacks, duffel bags and the items to fill them. The student council is doing the work.

"AJ was a foster child. He and other kids needed this stuff," said Audrey Wright, 5th grade Student Council President.

"Here at school it was a nice outlet to keep it positive. And the kids and parents were all asking how can we help?" said teacher Jamie Koburi.

Stuff the Duffel was the brainchild of Alicia Wehby and her friends, but it spread quickly to thousands of people through social media. Their donated warehouse space in Crystal Lake is quickly filling with duffel bags, backpacks and items foster kids need.

They have trucks donated to help deliver once they pack it all up by the end of the month, all of it coming together since details about AJ's death emerged.

"People are very emotional when they're delivering. It's affected our entire community and beyond our community," said Wehby.

The bags will go non-profit foster care organizations like Let It Be Us, who said they've seen a huge spike of interest since AJ's death.

"It's phenomenal. It doesn't surprise me because it's a way for them to help," said Susan McConnell, the founder of Let It Be Us.

Once they get it all packed up and delivered, they plan to look for ways to do this regularly to help AJ's legacy have a lasting impact.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycrystal lakeround lakefoster carefoster kidschild killeddonationsfeel goodchicago proudstudents
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Project Gentleman: Helping young men suit up for graduation
Kennedy-King College valedictorian, salutatorian found inspiration in family
Chicago high school provides college essentials for graduating seniors
12 honored at Red Cross Heroes Breakfast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD officer arrested, accused of inappropriate touching
Man wanted for Burbank murder added to FBI Most Wanted List, $100K reward offered
ATF, police seize hundreds of guns from Los Angeles home
Family believes baby found in Humboldt Park alley may belong to missing woman
Royal baby gets name: Archie
Man shot outside high school in Back of the Yards
Pepper spray incidents plague Morgan Park High School
Show More
Students commit to trade schools on signing day
CTA now offering free Wi-Fi service at some Loop stations
Colorado school shooting: Family IDs student killed
Uber, Lyft Strike: Rideshare drivers in Chicago take part in 24-hour strike
Dollar Tree burglar gives police up-close look
More TOP STORIES News