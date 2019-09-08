Society

6 babies born during Hurricane Dorian in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Something quite wonderful happened during the early onslaught of Hurricane Dorian.

Orange Park Medical Center near Jacksonville, Florida reported six births as the storm passed through the area last week.

The hospital said hurricanes cause barometric pressure and can bring on labor.

They also said anytime there's a hurricane in the area they make sure their team is ready for an influx of patients.

Each baby received a hurricane-themed onesie to mark their arrival.
