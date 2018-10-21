6 complete 30-hour coffin challenge at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee

Six people - including a grandma, funeral director and two coffin dwellers - completed the 30-hour coffin challenge on Sunday at Six Flags Great America in north suburban Gurnee.The challenged -- which dared participants to lay in a coffin for 30 hours -- ended at 7 p.m. Sunday. Those who dared to leave their coffin outside of designated breaks would have been eliminated.Participants got one bathroom break per hour, 13 minutes with their phone each hour, and six 15-minute meal breaks.The prizes included $300, two 2019 Gold season passes, two express haunted house wristbands, a chance to be in the Uprising Parade and their coffin.The challenges included a 70-year-old grandma, a paranormal investigator, a local funeral director and embalmer, a student studying to become a funeral director, a coffin dweller who lives and works at a cemetery and another coffin dweller who claims to be part zombie and part vampire.Last weekend, six people also completed the coffin challenge at Six Flags theme park in St. Louis, where it was first introduced. It garnered so much interest that the challenge was expanded to other parks.