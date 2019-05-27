Society

6-year-old sells wreaths to honor fallen soldiers in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- A 6-year-old Houston-area boy is one of the most patriotic kids in Texas.

Kindergartener Trace Looper sells wreaths for Wreaths Across America. The group places wreathes at the graves of fallen soldiers at more than 1,600 locations. Individuals pay $15 to sponsor one wreath, $30 to sponsor two, and so on.

Trace also attended the dedication of the Service Dog Memorial in northwest Houston. At the event, he gave former Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell and Representative Dan Crenshaw a challenge coin.

