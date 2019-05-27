6-year-old sells wreaths to honor fallen soldiers in Houston

RELATED: Veterans remind community of true meaning of Memorial Day
Kindergartener Trace Looper sells wreaths for Wreaths Across America. The group places wreathes at the graves of fallen soldiers at more than 1,600 locations. Individuals pay $15 to sponsor one wreath, $30 to sponsor two, and so on.
You can sponsor a wreath here.
Trace also attended the dedication of the Service Dog Memorial in northwest Houston. At the event, he gave former Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell and Representative Dan Crenshaw a challenge coin.
