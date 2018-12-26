8 year old asks Santa for pediatric cancer research money

A New Jersey boy wanted something extra special for Christmas this year, but it wasn't a gift for himself.
His request was to help a cause near and dear to his heart.
KYW-TV reports eight-year-old Michael Bell and his older sister Kadence woke before the sun came up Christmas morning.
He got an Eagles jacket and a Jimmy Butler 76er's jersey.
His real wish, however, was revealed a week ago to a Deptford, New Jersey, Santa Claus.
Mom Amy Bell said at first, she thought something was wrong -- after all Santa was waving her over.
"He pulls me aside and tells me that Michael asked if he could borrow some money for kids with cancer," Bell said.
Santa's reaction, Michael said, "I'll have to see about that."
Earlier that day, Michael was at Children's Hospital for a routine MRI reading. He has neurofibromatosis, a genetic condition that can cause tumors. He is okay and is monitored regularly by doctors.
"I mean, we've been in the hospitals and stuff, but I didn't realize that he noticed all the children," his mom said.
Amy said word spread quickly among friends and colleagues about Michael's special request.
A Christmas wish was granted...
"Well, there was a card under the platform, I thought I was all done. I took it out and there was a million hundred dollars," Michael said. "Yes. Well, not really. Not that much."
The eight-year-old said that was a slight exaggeration.
"Yeah, like 50 bucks, Santa would put under the tree," said mom Amy. "We weren't expecting what he did. $1,200 underneath the tree."
Twelve-hundred dollars that Michael and his family will donate for pediatric brain cancer research. A card accompanying the money called Michael a shining star.
"I hope this helps, Merry Christmas, love Santa," said his sister Kadence Bell.
"Proud is the best word to describe it as a parent. Just proud," said his father Ed Bell.
"He's just that type of caring, compassionate kid," said his mom.
Seeing Christmas through the eyes of their eight-year-old, Amy said her faith is renewed.
"People that heard the story, they were just moved, and I guess for an eight-year-old to be so selfless. We could learn a lot from that," she said.
