8-year-old amputee gets Iron Man-themed bionic arm

LYNNFIELD, Massachusetts -- An 8-year-old boy is embracing his inner superhero strength after getting a custom-made Iron Man prosthetic.

The prosthetic, which was manufactured by Open Bionics, is being tested by Sam Halpern at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Springfield.

According to Open Bionics, Sam had to have both of his legs and his right hand amputated after contracting a rare strep infection in 2018.

"Having a hand that is functioning more as a traditional hand that you or I might have improves his quality of life significantly," said Sam's mom, Michelle.

Michelle adds that having the prosthetic arm Sam can hold a bat, as well as pick up small objects - which is something she said he hasn't been able to do.

