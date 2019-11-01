halloween

8-year-old Peyton Dilbert dressed up as ABC reporter, went live from Long Island for Halloween

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- Meet the ABC7 NY's newest Eyewitness News reporter!

WABC Meteorologist Lee Goldberg told the Eyewitness News team that they needed to bolster their reporter staff for Halloween, so they called up 8-year-old Peyton Dilbert to report the latest from Long Island.

From Huntington Station, Peyton told WABC viewers that they should expect clouds and mild weather.

"It's not too cold. It's not too hot," he said during his live report.

He also predicted plenty of M&M's and Reese's Pieces in the trick-or-treating forecast.

RELATED: Local 4-year-old boy's Mayor Lori Lightfoot Halloween costume goes viral

This Halloween, Peyton dressed up as an Eyewitness News reporter -- with our signature Circle 7 microphone included. We found him after his dad tweeted a photo of the costume and tagged the WABC Eyewitness News Weekend Morning team.

"My Son Loves watching you guys in the morning!!!!! He wants to be a ABC 7 reporter," he tweeted.



Unfortunately, Peyton won't be able to stay with us -- he needs to finish the third grade! Yet make sure to tune into Channel 7 in 2039.
