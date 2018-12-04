SOCIETY

9-year-old gets Colorado town to end ban on snowball fights

EMBED </>More Videos

Boy gets town to end ban on snowball fights ((AP Photo/Indiana Daily Student, James Brosher))

SEVERANCE, Colorado --
A 9-year-old boy has convinced the leaders of a small northern Colorado town to overturn a nearly century-old ban on snowball fights, and he already knows who his first target will be -- his little brother.

Dane Best, who lives in the often snow-swept town of Severance, presented his arguments at a town board meeting Monday night, and members voted unanimously to lift the ban.

"I think it's an outdated law," Dane said in the lead-up to the meeting. "I want to be able to throw a snowball without getting in trouble."

SEE ALSO: Girl's letter to Santa asks for new kidney for her brother

Dane's mother, Brooke Best, told The Greeley Tribune her son had been talking about snowballs since he found out about a month and a half ago that it was illegal to throw them within town limits. The last time it snowed, Dane said he and his friends looked around for police and joked about breaking the law.

Kyle Rietkerk, assistant to the Severance town administrator, said the rule was part of a larger ordinance that made it illegal to throw or shoot stones or missiles at people, animals, buildings, trees, any other public or private property or vehicles. Snowballs fell under the town's definition of "missiles."

"All of the kids always get blown away that it's illegal to have snowball fights in Severance," Rietkerk said before the meeting. "So, what ends up happening is (town leaders) always encourage the kids with, 'You have the power you can change the law.' No one has."

Then Dane took up the cause, writing letters with his classmates in support of overturning the ban.

And after Monday night's success, his 4-year-old brother Dax had better watch out. When board members asked Dane during a meeting in November who he wants to hit, he pointed directly at his little brother.

Dane and his family have researched other Severance ordinances, including one that defines pets only as cats and dogs.

Dane has a guinea pig, which is illegal in Severance, too.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldsnowbanlawschildrenColorado
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
How to get into the holiday spirit: 25 ways in 25 days
WATCH: George HW Bush funeral plans, life and legacy
Couple had to prove New Mexico was a state before marriage
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
More Society
Top Stories
Man jumps from second floor to escape home invasion on West Side
Extra-alarm fire breaks out at egg farm in Grant Park, Ill.
Urban Meyer to retire as Ohio State coach after Rose Bowl
85-year-old man escapes alligator attack
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
Geneva teachers on strike after contract negotiations break down
Acero teachers become first charter school teachers in US history to go on strike
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Show More
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Cheesecake Factory to give away 40K slices of cheesecake
You should only eat 6 fries at a time as proper portion, professor says
George W Bush to give eulogy at father's funeral
More News