Society

92-year-old woman with dementia performs 'Moonlight Sonata' on piano

BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. -- A 92-year-old pianist is wowing her audience. Elaine Lebar suffers from dementia but remembers her love for music.

She recently went viral on TikTok with a performance of Beethoven's 'Moonlight Sonata' in 2019.

Elaine says, "I don't know it," before she turns to play the third movement from Beethoven's famous work.

RELATED: Singer uses her voice to unlock memories for grandfather with dementia

Lebar was playing at a senior living community in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts while her daughter Randi Lebar recorded.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Randi said she was unable to visit her mother for several months this year. When she was finally able to visit again, she posted a video to TikTok of Elaine's playing, "with the goal of raising awareness about Alzheimer's dementia and the effect of the pandemic restrictions on this population and their families."

Soon, Lebar said requests were coming in. One was for the 'Moonlight Sonata,' which she remembered she had recorded in 2019.

"I did not anticipate that it would go viral but here we are," Randi said. "My mom, a professional musician, has significant dementia, but life makes sense to her at the piano."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymassachusettsdementiaviral videopianoelderlymusicclassical musicu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 12,657 new COVID-19 cases
Chicago-area storms usher in cold conditions, leave damage behind
Georgia announces full hand recount 2020 presidential race
As Chicago halts indoor dining, local design company offers canopy solution
Chicago area marks Veterans Day with virtual ceremonies, wreath laying
Veterans Day deals include free Dunkin', Red Lobster
SPONSORED: Chicago area veterans ready to excel in civilian workforce
Show More
Chicago Symphony Orchestra premieres tribute on Veterans Day
PA postal worker recants claims of fraud cited by Trump campaign
Trump emerges from White House to mark Veterans Day
CDC updates mask guidance, adding benefits for wearers
350K Ring doorbell cameras recalled for fire risk
More TOP STORIES News