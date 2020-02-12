Society

98-year-old Girl Scout continues her mission and selling cookies

WERNERSVILLE, Pennsylvania -- At 98 years young, a Pennsylvania woman continues a mission she started when she was just 10 years old.

Ronnie Backenstoe is still selling Girl Scout cookies. She's even part of a troop.

"I became a Girl Scout in 1932!" Ronnie told WMFZ-TV. "I said, 'When can I be a Girl Scout?' My mom said, 'When you're 10.' So when I was 10, I was ready to go!"

Fast forward to 2020 and her fellow scouts have joined her for a cookie sale at Phoebe Berks, a retirement community.

Troop Leader Barbara Allen Perelli says Ronnie's energy is non-stop, and her younger fellow scouts say she makes them laugh.

Ronnie says the Girl Scouts have taught her so much.

"I think that it was just part of living. That's really what Girl Scouting is, it teaches you how to live," Ronnie said.

Ronnie said when she first sold cookies in the 1930s, there were only three different kinds and they only cost 15 cents.

Her favorite Girl Scout cookie is peanut butter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvaniagirl scoutscookiesu.s. & worldsenior citizens
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather: 1-5 inches of snow expected to begin falling Wednesday afternoon
Jussie Smollett indicted again in connection with alleged Chicago attack
ATM stolen from South Side car dealership
Proposed bill would prohibit Illinois drivers from pumping own gas
'I want my baby back': Family prays for missing girl
2nd man charged in shooting of firefighter in Albany Park
Man rescued from roof critically injured in Austin house fire
Show More
JetBlue offers $20 flights to celebrate 20th birthday
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Wednesday with snow starting in the evening
Poodle perfection: Siba wins best in show at Westminster
2 Ohio State Univ. football players accused of rape, kidnapping
Chicago 1st graders' invention earns them national spotlight
More TOP STORIES News