Society

Aaron Shepley, Crystal Lake mayor, dies at 56

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Residents in Crystal Lake are remembering longtime Mayor Aaron Shepley.

The Daily Herald reports Shepley, 56, died unexpectedly Monday morning, but there's no word how he died.

Shepley is Crystal Lake's longest serving mayor, first taking office in 1999. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Crystal Lake released an official statement saying, "Mayor Shepley loved Crystal Lake and was a strong advocate for our community," the release stated. "We celebrate his life and trust that his legacy will inspire all residents and businesses to serve their community. The City of Crystal Lake extends our deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time."
