AARP celebrates Hispanic community with Day of the Dead mural

This segment is produced with and sponsored by AARP.

You may have seen or heard about the magnificent mural wrapping the Nuevo Leon restaurant at 26th and Lawndale in the Little Village neighborhood. There's a story behind it. It was commissioned by AARP to let the Hispanic community know that celebrating and helping the seniors in the community is at the forefront of their mission.

They also want everyone to know information on their next conference:

2nd ANNUAL CAMINANDO JUNTOS: CAREGIVING CONFERENCE
Saturday, November 9, 2019
8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Arturo Velásquez Institute

2800 S. Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60608

The event is FREE. English translation provided. Lunch will be served.

All must register to attend. Please RSVP at (877) 926-8300 or register online at aarp.cvent.com/Cuidar2019

To check out everything that AARP has to offer head to their website.
