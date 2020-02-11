ABC 7 Chicago mourns death of retired Emmy-award winning photographer Don Farnham Sr.

Donald R. Farnham, Senior was an Emmy-award winning cameraman who worked both locally and for the ABC network.
Monday Night Football, The Olympics, and President Nixon's 1972 visit to China were just a few of Farnham's career highlights.
He was also a Marine who survived the 1945 Battle of Iwo Jima.
Farnham retired in 1993 after 45 years of capturing the world and our city with a camera. However, he left behind his legacy of a son, Don Jr., and grandson, Ryan, who still work alongside us here in Chicago.
At 94, Don was not only a part of our family but also a member of the vanishing Greatest Generation.