Society

ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race: WATCH LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago, Chicago's Number One station for news, presents the sixth installment in a series of virtual town halls, DO YOU HEAR ME? A DISCUSSION ABOUT RACE, Thursday, July 9 at 2 p.m. on abc7chicago.com. The hour-long town hall will be moderated by ABC 7's I-Team Consumer Investigative Reporter, Samantha Chatman.

From their inception, Black Greek letter organizations have played an important and supportive role in the Black community. Collectively referred to as "The Divine Nine," these Black sororities and fraternities are often at the forefront of activism and social justice efforts, and the Chicago chapters of these organizations are among the biggest and most active in the country.

During this week's town hall, Chatman will lead a discussion with members of these sororities to hear their perspectives on recent events - racial disparities revealed by the pandemic that have been long present in communities of color; issues of systemic racism; as well as the socioeconomic factors fueling poverty and resulting violence in many communities. Also what efforts they have been engaged in, or are planning, to address these issues.

ABC 7 Facebook followers are invited to submit questions in advance for possible consideration.

Panelists include:
- Dr. Paviella Foster, Director of Community Programs, Ignite (Zeta Phi Beta)
- Debra Y. Hughes, Assistant General Counsel, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association (Sigma Gamma Rho)
- Sonya L. Bowen, Senior Research Administrator, Northwestern University, Department of Neurology (Alpha Kappa Alpha)
- Cathy Walker, IT Project Manager, American Medical Association (Delta Sigma Theta)

The virtual town hall will also exclusively stream live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.

PREVIOUS TOWN HALLS:

Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on June 4, 2020

Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on June 11, 2020

Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on June 18, 2020

Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on June 25, 2020

Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on July 2, 2020

Twitter: https://twitter.com/abc7chicago
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abc7Chicago/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/abc7Chicago/

About ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago
ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is the No. 1 local news source and most-watched television station in Chicago. With top-rated daily newscasts spanning decades and the largest social media presence in the market with more than 2.3 million Facebook followers, ABC7 Eyewitness News provides breaking news, investigative reporting, weather, politics, traffic and sports in the multiplatform space to Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana. Named Best News Operation by the Associated Press for four consecutive years, the station produces 41 hours of local news weekly and Chicago's only local weekday entertainment talk show, "Windy City LIVE," as well as its highest-rated New Year's Eve special. ABC7's award-winning programs such as "Heart and Soul," "The Ñ Beat" and "Asian Influences" showcase the city's diversity, while being the only Chicago station producing and broadcasting parades representing Chicago's rich cultural history. In addition to producing town halls focused on current social issues, the station has a long and proud tradition of broadcasting political candidate debates keeping Chicago's electorate informed. ABC7's outreach efforts include annual partnerships with the Red Cross for life-saving blood drives and, most recently, spearheading an effort to raise more than $1.5 million for area food pantries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagolooprace relationstown hall meeting
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force releases report
Alderman says bricks thrown through windows of home
Search for Naya Rivera turns to recovery effort at SoCal lake
'Chance the Snapper': Chicago's Humboldt Park alligator one year later
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen taken back into federal custody
Indoor airborne spread of coronavirus possible: WHO
Bright comet now visible to naked eye in July night sky
Show More
This student collected garbage to pay for college. Now he's headed to Harvard Law
South Side man charged in beating death of 23-month-old boy
4-year-old child stabbed in Griffith; man arrested
2nd COVID-19 patient receives lung transplant through NU Medicine
Slight risk for severe storms in Chicago area Thurs.
More TOP STORIES News