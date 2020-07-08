ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race: WATCH LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago, Chicago's Number One station for news, presents the sixth installment in a series of virtual town halls, DO YOU HEAR ME? A DISCUSSION ABOUT RACE, Thursday, July 9 at 2 p.m. on abc7chicago.com. The hour-long town hall will be moderated by ABC 7's I-Team Consumer Investigative Reporter, Samantha Chatman.
From their inception, Black Greek letter organizations have played an important and supportive role in the Black community. Collectively referred to as "The Divine Nine," these Black sororities and fraternities are often at the forefront of activism and social justice efforts, and the Chicago chapters of these organizations are among the biggest and most active in the country.
During this week's town hall, Chatman will lead a discussion with members of these sororities to hear their perspectives on recent events - racial disparities revealed by the pandemic that have been long present in communities of color; issues of systemic racism; as well as the socioeconomic factors fueling poverty and resulting violence in many communities. Also what efforts they have been engaged in, or are planning, to address these issues.
ABC 7 Facebook followers are invited to submit questions in advance for possible consideration.
Panelists include:
- Dr. Paviella Foster, Director of Community Programs, Ignite (Zeta Phi Beta)
- Debra Y. Hughes, Assistant General Counsel, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association (Sigma Gamma Rho)
- Sonya L. Bowen, Senior Research Administrator, Northwestern University, Department of Neurology (Alpha Kappa Alpha)
- Cathy Walker, IT Project Manager, American Medical Association (Delta Sigma Theta)
The virtual town hall will also exclusively stream live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.
