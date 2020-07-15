ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race hosted by Cheryl Burton: WATCH LIVE

Violence in Chicago has spiked, particularly on Chicago's West and South Sides. The resulting feelings of senselessness and trauma were heightened with reports that innocent young children died after being caught in the crossfire, one at a family party, others in their own home.
Drug wars, unemployment and poverty are among some of the contributing factors to be discussed during this town hall. Cheryl Burton talks to community leaders from organizations making an effort to heal and uplift their communities in different ways including helping people access critical city services, mentoring programs, violence intervention and mental health services. The panel will share their perspectives on the most effective ways to decrease violence, why it's happening to a greater degree in these communities, and their work addressing some of the historic, systemic issues behind it.
Panelists include:
