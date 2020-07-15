Society

ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago, Chicago's Number One station for news, presents the seventh installment in a series of virtual town halls, DO YOU HEAR ME? A DISCUSSION ABOUT RACE, Thursday, July 16 at 2 PM on abc7chicago.com. The hour-long town hall will be moderated by ABC 7 Eyewitness News Anchor/Reporter Cheryl Burton.

Violence in Chicago has spiked, particularly on Chicago's West and South Sides. The resulting feelings of senselessness and trauma were heightened with reports that innocent young children died after being caught in the crossfire, one at a family party, others in their own home.

Drug wars, unemployment and poverty are among some of the contributing factors to be discussed during this town hall. Cheryl Burton talks to community leaders from organizations making an effort to heal and uplift their communities in different ways including helping people access critical city services, mentoring programs, violence intervention and mental health services. The panel will share their perspectives on the most effective ways to decrease violence, why it's happening to a greater degree in these communities, and their work addressing some of the historic, systemic issues behind it.

ABC 7 Facebook followers are invited to submit questions in advance for possible consideration.

Panelists include:
  • Vaughn Bryant, Communities Partnering 4 Peace and Metropolitan Peace Initiatives

  • Vondale E. Singleton, Sr., C.H.A.M.P.S.

  • Dr. Helen Evans, Evans and Evans Counseling Services, Inc.

  • Sandra Warren-Holder, Ada Park Advisory Council


    • The virtual town hall will also exclusively stream live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.

    PREVIOUS TOWN HALLS:

    Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on June 4, 2020
    Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on June 11, 2020
    Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on June 18, 2020
    Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on June 25, 2020
    Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on July 2, 2020

    Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on July 9, 2020

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/abc7chicago
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abc7Chicago/
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/abc7Chicago/

    About ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago
    ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is the No. 1 local news source and most-watched television station in Chicago. With top-rated daily newscasts spanning decades and the largest social media presence in the market with more than 2.3 million Facebook followers, ABC7 Eyewitness News provides breaking news, investigative reporting, weather, politics, traffic and sports in the multiplatform space to Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana. Named Best News Operation by the Associated Press for four consecutive years, the station produces 41 hours of local news weekly and Chicago's only local weekday entertainment talk show, "Windy City LIVE," as well as its highest-rated New Year's Eve special. ABC7's award-winning programs such as "Heart and Soul," "The Ñ Beat" and "Asian Influences" showcase the city's diversity, while being the only Chicago station producing and broadcasting parades representing Chicago's rich cultural history. In addition to producing town halls focused on current social issues, the station has a long and proud tradition of broadcasting political candidate debates keeping Chicago's electorate informed. ABC7's outreach efforts include annual partnerships with the Red Cross for life-saving blood drives and, most recently, spearheading an effort to raise more than $1.5 million for area food pantries.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    societychicagolooprace relationstown hall meeting
    Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Mayor Lightfoot warns city could go back to Phase 3 if COVID-19 uptick continues
    Manny's Deli asks for help as Eden, Kiki's Bistro announce permanent closures
    IL tax refunds delayed, some residents say
    Mask argument in Mich. ends in deadly police shooting
    Trump's upbringing created 'dangerous situation' for US, niece claims
    LIVE: Gov. JB Pritzker gives COVID-19 update
    Meet the potential 'Bachelorette' cast
    Show More
    36 students in Lake Zurich HS sports camps test positive for COVID-19
    Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores
    Body camera footage of Floyd arrest could show more of story
    ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon, cites 'anti-Semitic' comments
    NY tech entrepreneur found decapitated, dismembered inside luxury condo
    More TOP STORIES News