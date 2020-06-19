Society

ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the call for racial equity grows louder in Chicago and across the country, ABC7 presents a special Town Hall meeting to have an important conversation on how the nation moves forward.

It happens on Juneteenth, the holiday that celebrates the end of the era of slavery in the United States.

Cheryl Burton hosts "Do You Hear Me? A Discussion About Race" with a panel of community leaders Friday night at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7.

The conversation will continue at 7 p.m. on ABC7Chicago.com.

PREVIOUS TOWN HALLS:

Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on June 4, 2020

Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on June 11, 2020

Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on June 18, 2020
