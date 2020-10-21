ABC 7 Chicago to host digital town hall on bullying prevention; Karen Jordan to moderate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago, Chicago's Number One station for news, will present a virtual town hall exploring efforts to stop bullying and bring awareness of its impacts on children of all ages and races. ABC 7 Weekend Anchor Karen Jordan will moderate this hour-long, virtual town hall available on abc7chicago.com Thursday, October 22 at 2:00 PM.
October is observed as National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month. The ABC Network is supporting this important issue with its 'Choose Kindness' campaign which will run throughout the year. This campaign encourages schools, communities, organizations, kids and families to work together to stop bullying and cyberbullying. The goal is to put an end to hatred and racism by increasing awareness of the prevalence of all forms of bullying and show how it hurts children of all ages.
Karen Jordan will lead an informative conversation on what some of our local community organizations are doing to help youth dealing with bullying and parents who may need guidance identifying the problem. She also will look at how these groups are encouraging special school programs that stand with youth against bullying of any kind.
Guest panelists include:
-Te'Aira Malone-Zuccaro, Clinical Manager, Metropolitan Family Services - Calumet Center
-Solomon Martinez, Youth Program Manager - Proyecto Cuidaté, Erie Neighborhood House
-Ashunti Walker, Crisis Responder, Aunt Martha's Health & Wellness - Will & Grundy County
-Kreagan Carbone, Manager of Prevention Services, BUILD, Inc.
-David Biele, Director of Youth Services, Center on Halsted
The virtual town hall will also exclusively stream live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.
PREVIOUS TOWN HALLS:
ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A discussion highlighting journey of prominent Latino communities in Chicago hosted by Stacey Baca
ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A Conversation about Latinos and the 2020 Census hosted by Rob Elgas
Do You Hear Me? A Conversation about Terminology on September 17, hosted by Mark Rivera on Latinx identity and terminology
ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race, a virtual town hall with Windy City Live's Val Warner
ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race, a virtual town hall with ABC 7's Evelyn Holmes
ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race, a virtual town hall with Windy City Live's Val Warner
Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on June 4, 2020: Hosted by Cheryl Burton, on the aftermath of George Floyd's death
Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on June 11, 2020: Hosted by Karen Jordan and Hosea Sanders, on organizational social change
Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on June 18, 2020: Hosted by Evelyn Holmes and Will Jones,on youth movements
Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on June 25, 2020: Hostel by Terrell Brown and Leah Hope, on racism in public education
Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on July 2, 2020: Hosted by Hosea Sanders, on summer festivals
Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on July 9, 2020: Hosted by Samantha Chatman, on Black Greek letter organizations
Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on July 16, 2020: Hosted by Cheryl Burton, on violence
Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on July 23, 2020: Hosted by Jim Rose, on race and racism in sports
Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on July 23, 2020: Hosted by WCL's Val Warner, on race and education during COVID-19
Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on August 6, 2020: Hosted by Samantha Chatman, on mental health in the Black community
ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on August 13 with ABC 7's Evelyn Holmes
Twitter: https://twitter.com/abc7chicago
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abc7Chicago/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/abc7Chicago/
About ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago
ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is the No. 1 local news source and most-watched television station in Chicago. With top-rated daily newscasts spanning decades and the largest social media presence in the market with more than 2.3 million Facebook followers, ABC7 Eyewitness News provides breaking news, investigative reporting, weather, politics, traffic and sports in the multiplatform space to Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana. Named Best News Operation by the Associated Press for four consecutive years, the station produces 41 hours of local news weekly and Chicago's only local weekday entertainment talk show, "Windy City LIVE," as well as its highest-rated New Year's Eve special. ABC7's award-winning programs such as "Heart and Soul," "The Ñ Beat" and "Asian Influences" showcase the city's diversity, while being the only Chicago station producing and broadcasting parades representing Chicago's rich cultural history. In addition to producing town halls focused on current social issues, the station has a long and proud tradition of broadcasting political candidate debates keeping Chicago's electorate informed. ABC7's outreach efforts include annual partnerships with the Red Cross for life-saving blood drives and, most recently, spearheading an effort to raise more than $1.5 million for area food pantries.
ABC 7 Chicago to host digital town hall on bullying prevention; Karen Jordan to moderate
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News