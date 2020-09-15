Society

ABC7 Chicago photographer Eugene Stanback dies at age 71

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Longtime ABC7 Eyewitness News photographer Eugene Stanback died over the weekend at age 71.

Stanback worked at ABC7 Chicago for nearly 40 years, covering everything from politics to war zones to Super Bowls.

Stanback retired seven years ago in 2013, but the award-winning photographer always kept in touch with his work family here at ABC7 Eyewitness News.

He was born in Mississippi, where he was a high school football star and served in the U.S. Army before moving to Chicago.

Stanback is survived by his wife Fay, two daughters and two grandchildren.

He had turned 71 in July. His colleagues remember him as a man with a beautiful soul who will be dearly missed.
