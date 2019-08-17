u.s. & world

New York airport worker fired for giving passenger 'You ugly!' note

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- An airport security worker in New York has been fired for handing a passenger a handwritten note that said: "You ugly!!!"

The June incident came to light this week after passenger Neal Strassner obtained security video through a public records request and posted it to YouTube.

The video from Greater Rochester International Airport shows the worker handing Strassner the note after he passes through a metal detector.

Strassner says he didn't think much of it and continued toward his gate. That's when he says the woman yelled out: "You gonna open the note?"

Strassner says that when he did, the woman burst out laughing. He later complained to her supervisors.

The Transportation Security Administration says the woman worked for a contractor. The agency says it has "zero tolerance for this type of behavior."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybizarreairport newsnew york statetsau.s. & worldairport security
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Man survives 3 days pinned between tree, crashed ATV
Florida 9-year-old calls 911, helps deliver baby sister
Tlaib declines to visit West Bank, citing Israeli conditions
New video shows dramatic escape from Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s burning plane
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: 2019 Chicago Air and Water Show
Woman fires gun at car leaving funeral repast, kills another guest: prosecutors
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
Man shot, killed in officer-involved shooting ID'd
7 shot at Snapchat house party: Police
A Welsh town will install anti-sex toilets
Florida 9-year-old calls 911, helps deliver baby sister
Show More
Man charged with attempted murder of ISP trooper
Indiana Dunes beach closed after plant releases cyanide in Little Calumet River
Girl, 13, wounded in Burnside bedroom
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, isolated storms Saturday
Weekend Watch: Congressman Adam Kinzinger's statement on gun control
More TOP STORIES News