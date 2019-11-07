Society

Alaska university taking PB&J payments for parking tickets

ANCHORAGE, Ala. -- Anyone with unpaid parking fines at the University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA) has the option to reduce the cost of their tickets with peanut butter and jelly.

The university says the PB&J payments will benefit the local community to help combat student hunger and address food insecurity.

RELATED: Las Vegas letting drivers pay parking tickets with school supplies donation

Two 16-ounce jars of peanut butter or jelly get a $10 credit, three jars are worth $35 and five jars get a $60 credit.

University officials say that any nut butter can be a substitute for peanut butter. Cashew butter, almond butter, and any flavor jam work as long as the jars are unopen.

The university is partnering with UAA Emergency Food Cache to accept PB&J payments until Nov. 8.

For more information on the program, visit University of Alaska Anchorage's website here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyalaskaticketscollege studentsparkingcollegefood drivehungeru.s. & worlddonationsfundraiserstudents
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD Supt. Johnson announces retirement
Daycare worker fatally shot on way home from work on Far South Side ID'd
More than 2M pounds of chicken products recalled, may contain metal
Marijuana banned from public housing despite new law taking effect January
Judge orders Trump to pay $2M for charity foundation misuse
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck on NW Side ID'd
Man fires shots into South Side club after being denied entry, 2 injured
Show More
Illinois man trapped in tree overnight after dog attack
1 dead after crash involving 3 semi trucks, 2 cars; NB I-55 closed in Wilmington
Cook County's first cold-related death of season reported in Avondale
Man arrested in connection to murdered couple found on beach
Smoked salmon recalled due to botulism threat
More TOP STORIES News