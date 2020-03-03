Society

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek donates $100K to help LA-area rescue mission

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Emmy-winning 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek made a generous donation to help a Southern California nonprofit organization.

Trebek donated $100,000 to the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission. The group's goal is to prevent, reduce and eventually eliminate poverty, hunger and homelessness.

Hope of the Valley is building a new facility in North Hollywood.

Trebek called founder Ken Craft and asked for a tour. Not too long after that, Trebek gave Craft a check.

The contribution will go a long way to helping fulfill the needs of many who need meal, transportation, and medical service.

A multi-purpose room at the new shelter will be named after Alex and his wife Jean Trebek.

More information about Hope of the Valley is available here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth hollywoodlos angeles countyhomeless in southern californiahomelessnonprofitdonationsjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
U of C Medical Center admitting suspected COVID-19 case
At least 9 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tenn.: officials
2 drown as man tries to save sister-in-law from lake
Super Tuesday 2020: Biden looks to blunt Bernie's rise
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, very windy Tuesday
Opening statements in trial of man accused of killing CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer to begin Tuesday
'Code of silence': Accused killer of Chicago police Cmdr. lays out legal defense in letter to I-Team
Show More
Sheriff: 8 deputies took unauthorized photos of Kobe Bryant crash site
What to do if you think you have COVID-19
9 hit with weapon, drug charges in Addison gang bust
Fmr. state trooper charged with sexual assault of a minor
5 released without charges after Calumet Heights police chase ends in Bishop Ford crash
More TOP STORIES News