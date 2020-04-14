alex trebek

Alex Trebek memoir to debut July 21, just before he turns 80

NEW YORK -- Alex Trebek, who was diagnosed last year with stage four pancreatic cancer, has written a memoir.

Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that "The Answer Is...: Reflections on My Life" will come out July 21, the day before his 80th birthday.

According to the publisher, the longtime "Jeopardy!" host will share "Illuminating personal anecdotes" along with thoughts on everything from his favorite guests to spirituality and philanthropy.

"I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year," Trebek writes in his book.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyentertainmentbookshollywoodtelevisionalex trebekjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
ALEX TREBEK
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
'Jeopardy! GOAT' trio react to the end of tournament
'Jeopardy!': See who takes home GOAT title in Game 4
Throwback: Jennings dethroned after 2004 'Jeopardy!' winning streak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. JB Pritzker gives COVID-19 update as death toll nears 800
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Husband, wife found dead inside Oak Park home under 'suspicious circumstances,' police say
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths at 170 in 3,555 cases
Who is not eligible to get a coronavirus stimulus check
'I was very confused': Mom sick with COVID-19 gives birth in coma
Coronavirus stimulus payments to be received starting Wed.
Show More
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Farmers forced to destroy unsold surplus causing food supply concerns
Metra, Amtrak salute essential workers with #SoundTheHorn campaign
$25K reward offered in robbery of Logan Square postal carrier
Tax Day pushed back amid viral outbreak: Mnuchin
More TOP STORIES News