Amazon wants to help President Biden with COVID-19 vaccination goal

Amazon is offering to help President Joe Biden reach his goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans in his first 100 days of office.

Amazon Worldwide Consumer CEO Dave Clark sent a letter to President Biden that reads in part, "As the nation's second largest employer, Amazon has over 800,000 employees in the United States, most of whom are essential workers who cannot work from home. We are proud of the role our employees have played to help customers stay safe and receive important products and services at home."



Clark says the company is working with a third-party occupational health care provider to administer vaccines to employees on-site at Amazon facilities. He says they are prepared to move quickly once the vaccines are available, but he doesn't want to stop there.

The letter to Biden goes on to say, "Additionally, we are prepared to leverage our operations, information technology, and communications capabilities and expertise to assist your administration's vaccination efforts. Our scale allows us to make a meaningful impact immediately in the fight against COVID-19, and we stand ready to assist you in this effort."

President Biden's vaccination plan includes opening up eligibility to get more people vaccinated, setting up more vaccination sites and taking measures to increase the supply and distribution of the vaccines.

