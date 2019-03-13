Amazon is hiring 3,000 remote workers across 18 states, including Wisconsin

If you're looking for the perfect stay-at-home job, Amazon is hiring.The company is looking to fill 3,000 jobs across 18 states, including Wisconsin.The listing is for customer service associates, and the pay starts at $15 an hour and includes healthcare coverage and overtime pay.The part-time job consists of about 20 to 29 hours a week. The only catch is that you cannot live within 50 miles of an Amazon service site.Cadidates must live in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin or Wyoming.