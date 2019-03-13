Society

Amazon is hiring 3,000 remote workers across 18 states, including Wisconsin

EMBED <>More Videos

Amazon is hiring 3,000 remote workers across 18 states

If you're looking for the perfect stay-at-home job, Amazon is hiring.

The company is looking to fill 3,000 jobs across 18 states, including Wisconsin.

The listing is for customer service associates, and the pay starts at $15 an hour and includes healthcare coverage and overtime pay.

The part-time job consists of about 20 to 29 hours a week. The only catch is that you cannot live within 50 miles of an Amazon service site.

Cadidates must live in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin or Wyoming.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societywisconsinamazonus worldjobs
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Son of Harvey cop fatally shot at club; 3 wounded
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Driver killed after car flips onto CTA Blue Line tracks; CTA service resumes
Slain McHenry Deputy Jacob Keltner to be laid to rest Wednesday
R. Kelly arrives in court Wednesday in child support case
Hawaii flight prices fall as Southwest enters the market
3-story building collapses in Nigeria with children inside
Show More
Boyfriend of mother charged in murder of child found dead in duffel bag
Body found believed to be missing woman, NC sheriff says
Colton and Cassie find love, 'The Bachelorette' is Hannah B!
Man charged in CTA Red Line attack on pregnant woman
Doctor charged with sex crimes on patient, plus cover-up
More TOP STORIES News