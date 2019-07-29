Society

VIDEO: Passenger says American Airlines employee dancing on tarmac is 'living his best life'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An American Airlines employee busted out some fly moves on an airport tarmac, and a passenger caught the joyful dance on video.

Suzanne Durham told ABC News she had barely settled into her seat when she noticed the employee spinning, skipping and using his air traffic control wands as drum sticks on the Nashville International Airport tarmac.

She said she had to shoot the video because he was "just pure joy" and "living his best life."

"Crew chief Isaiah Foster (is) proving that when you love what you do, you can dance on the fly," an American Airlines spokesperson told ABC News.

The video of Foster was posted on Twitter and has been viewed nearly 100,000 times.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyairport newsamerican airlinesairline
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting leaves 4 dead, including suspect
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
48 shot, 8 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Gov. Pritzker signs high interest consumer debt relief bill
Chicago beefs up security for Lollapalooza
Chicago woman accused of stealing identity of 'Empire' actress Taraji Henson: Report
Boy, 3, killed in apparent accidental shooting on South Side ID'd
Show More
Man dies on inbound flight to O'Hare
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
Spring Grove man run over by pickup truck after argument over lawn mower
16-year-old wins $3 million at Fortnite World Cup
Lincoln Park Zoo to remain free until mid-century
More TOP STORIES News