American soldiers held captive in Balkans 20 years ago reunite with Rev. Jesse Jackson in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This year marks the 20th anniversary of the successful mission of mercy to rescue a trio of young American prisoners of war held captive by Yugoslavian forces.

Reverend Jesse Jackson led negotiations for freeing Staff Sgt. Andrew Ramirez, Staff Sgt. Christopher Stone and Specialist Steven Gonzales. ABC 7 Chicago was the only local news camera rolling as the rescue mission folded.

Saturday, Rev. Jackson will reunite with two of the three former soldiers at an event at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Headquarters.

Staff Sgt. Andrew Ramirez, Staff Sgt. Christopher Stone and Rev. Jackson stopped by ABC 7 to reflect on the mission.

Event Information:

When: Saturday, July 13, 2019

Time: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Where: Rainbow PUSH Coalition National Headquarters, 930 E. 50th Street, Chicago

This event is open to the public
