SOCIETY

Americans aren't having enough babies to repopulate: CDC

EMBED </>More Videos

BABY ALERT! America hit a 30-year low for births in 2017 and isn't having enough babies to repopulate the country. (Shutterstock)

ATLANTA, Georgia --
Americans have reached a 30-year low in fertility rates and aren't having enough children to sustain the population.

That is according to a new CDC report that found 2017 birth rates fell 16 percent below the level needed to repopulate the U.S.

According to researchers, the cost of raising kids and financial pressures on American households could be playing a factor in the decision to have less children.

The report finds South Dakota and Utah were the only states that can replace its population, while Washington, D.C. had the lowest total fertility rate.

CDC researchers found fertility rates among white women were consistently below the level for replacement in every state.

Hispanic women, meanwhile, hit the replacement level in 29 states. Black women were able to reach the replacement level in 12 states.

The report was based on 2017 birth certificate data.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypregnancypregnant womancdcbirthchildrenbirth parentsparentingu.s. & worldGeorgia
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Man locked inside 24 Hour Fitness after closing
2019 St. Patrick's Day Parade queen chosen
Chicago mayoral candidates weigh in on race relations on Dr. Martin Luther King Day
Listen: 'I Have A Dream' speech first given in North Carolina
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: Wintry mix creates slick roads for morning commute
Gunshots fired on CTA bus on South Side
Tow truck used to steal cars in Avondale, police say
Orland Park mall shooting: Police search for suspect
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Chicago AccuWeather: Wintry mix continues Wednesday morning
WalletHub ranks Illinois as 2nd best state for drivers
Mom's boyfriend arrested after boy, 7, found dead
Dog gets adopted after spending 525 days in shelter
Show More
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg forms committee for 2020 presidential run
What to do if your contractor files for bankruptcy
McDonald's offering free bacon on any menu item during 'Bacon Hour' next week
More News