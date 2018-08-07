Chicago could take the "throne" when it comes to the best restroom.
The Cintas Corporation has announced its top ten finalists for the 2018 America's Best Restroom contest.
The uniform and restroom supply company will award one business with $2,500 in Cintas products and services for restroom cleaning or facility management, along with a lifetime of bathroom bragging rights.
"From coast to coast, this year's finalists highlight how restroom cleanliness, artistic design and sustainable features can leave a positive, lasting impression on customers," said Sean Mulcahey, Cintas Marketing Manager.
With two bathrooms making the cut, Chicago's chances are good this year.
Making a splash is Barrio, a trendy Mexican restaurant located at 65 W. Kinzie. Guests may want to break into a little dance under the bathroom disco-lit ball.
And moving over to the West Loop is Morgan Manufacturing, 401 N. Morgan. The swanky event space brings a bit of industrial elegance to its restrooms, with a blend of concrete and sparkly chandeliers.
Also making the list are Bryant Park in New York and The Progress in San Francisco
The public is invited to vote for the worthiest facility now through Sept. 18 here.
Here's the full list of finalists.
1. Barrio - Chicago
2. Bryant Park - New York City
3. Dream Hollywood Hotel - Hollywood, CA
4. Green Bay Botanical Garden - Green Bay, Wis.
5. Hotel La Jolla, Curio Collection by Hilton - La Jolla, CA
6. J.N. "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge - Sanibel, Fla.
7. MI VIDA - Washington, D.C.
8. Morgan Manufacturing - Chicago
9. The Mud House - St. Louis, MO
10. The Progress - San Francisco, CA
America's best restroom contest
SOCIETY
More society
SOCIETY
More Society
Top Stories