Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90, family says

Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins, who flew to the moon more than 50 years ago with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, has died from cancer, according to a family statement. He was 90."Mike always faced challenges of life with grace and humility, and faced this, his final challenge, in the same way. We will miss him terribly. Yet we also know how lucky Mike felt to have lived the life he did," the statement, posted to Twitter Wednesday, read.In a 2019 interview with the Associated Press, Collins recalled the tension surrounding the crew that day."Apollo 11 ... was serious business. We, crew, felt the weight of the world on our shoulders. We knew that everyone would be looking at us, friend or foe, and we wanted to do the best we possibly could," he said.Collins remained in lunar orbit, tending to Columbia, the mother ship, while Armstrong and Aldrin landed in the Eagle on July 20, 1969, and spent 2 hours walking the gray, dusty lunar surface.