Applications open for 2018 One Summer Chicago job program

Starting Wednesday, Chicago youth and young adults can apply for the city's summer jobs program.
It's for ages 14 to 24. More than 30,000 positions available this year in programs including infrastructure, camp counselors, office work and more.
Applications are accepted from March 21 through May 21, with programming running from July 2 through August 10.
"One Summer Chicago provides more than a job. It's a first paycheck, a first line on a resume, a first mentor and provides a path for future success," Mayor Rahm Emanuel said. "The skills youth develop during the summer are life skills they will carry with them long after the program has ended and I encourage everyone to sign up today."
For more information, visit www.onesummerchicago.org.