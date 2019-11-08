'How did this happen:' Arkansas man receives $36K water bill, laughs it off

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. -- An Arkansas resident was shocked by a huge water bill, but he didn't panic after receiving the five-digit statement, he laughed it off.
Matthew Harvey is still laughing after seeing his latest water bill.
"First thing I'm thinking is how did this made it to my mailbox without somebody in management stopping this before it left their office," Harvey recalled.
The local water department had billed Harvey the eye-watering sum of $36,000. It's hundreds of times the amount he usually pays, WREG reported.
"Water bill anywhere from $45 to no more than about $55," Harvey said.
If he didn't pay up by November 15, Harvey's latest bill threatened a $3,600 late fee.
The veteran who served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan didn't end up having to pay it once he brought the five-figure bill to the water department's attention Thursday.
It turned out he only owed $4.52, but he says the water department wasn't able to explain the billing error.
"How did this happen? And she just said she didn't know," Harvey said.
The water department confirmed that Harvey's $36,000 bill was a mistake that had been corrected. However, the water department never explained the error happened.
As Harvey waits for answers, he can do so with the peace of mind of running water that he knows isn't costing him a small fortune.
"I've never ever seen a bill this high, besides you know, your mortgage statements," Harvey said.
Now he'll always be able to laugh about the time he legally skipped out on that bill.
