chicago proud

Arlington Heights student honors late brother whose organs saved 4 lives

By Meghan Kluth
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Taylor Petrillo lost his brother Matthew suddenly last fall. The 14-year-old is the youngest of seven children, and his brother was just 27 years old when he died.

Matthew had previously decided to become an organ donor and has already helped four people get a second chance at life.

"My brother is the best person you'll ever meet," Taylor said. "He's funny, smart, so nice, and he passed away in September this year and I just wanted to make a day to honor him."

Students at South Middle School were asked to wear green on Tuesday to support Taylor's mission to spread awareness for becoming an organ donor.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White made an appearance, along with his tumblers, to inform the students of the importance of being a donor.

For the first time, the 1,200 students at South Middle School had a "Green Out."

"We're supporting a good cause, but I feel like this has been a nice way to bring some positivity to a family that has had a difficult year," Principal Piper Boston said.

Matthew's organs changed the lives of four people forever. Each of the recipients have children or grandchildren, and his family says if he were here today he'd be proud of the young man Taylor is becoming.

"He's shown a lot of courage in the last few months, since he lost his brother," said Tony Petrillo, Taylor and Matthew's dad. "It's a pretty powerful statement for a 14-year-old, so I couldn't be more proud."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarlington heightsorgan donationschicago proud
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Ex-ABC 7 janitor makes national debut on 'Strahan and Sara'
Chicago filmmaker creates inclusive web series for children
Hillside boy, 14, with no arms goes viral after successful box jump
Sox manager helps rehab veteran's home in Englewood
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News