Art on theMart just got a little more festive.Six winter holiday images have been added to the digital art projection program. Art on theMart is the largest permanent digital art projection in the world.The public art display is projected across the 2.5 acre river-faade of the Merchandise Mart.Projections are visible to the public from Wacker Drive and along the Chicago Riverwalk two hours a night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday, for ten months of the year (March-December).The new holiday images will project for 20 minutes beginning at 7:05 p.m. and then continue intermittently throughout the two-hour program.The images were commissioned by Vornado Realty Trust and created by Obscura Digital.