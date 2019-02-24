The largest Asian-American black tie gala in the Midwest marked the beginning of the Lunar Year of the Pig on Sunday.The event brought together Asian Americans to promote and celebrate diversity all in the name of unity under the theme of "One World, One Vision."This was the 36th year that the Asian American Coalition of Chicago put on the event.ABC7 Eyewitness News received the Grand Asian American Sandra Otaka Memorial Award for being a strong supporter and advocate of the Asian community.