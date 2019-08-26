Society

NASA astronaut accused of accessing spouse's bank account from space

A bitter divorce battle on Earth is now at the center of claims of crimes in space.

The divorce trial of NASA astronaut Anne McClain and Summer Worden is set to begin in Houston next month.

Worden claims McClain illegally accessed her financial records while aboard the International Space Station in an effort to gain custody of her son. McClain's lawyer says she was only monitoring the account to ensure the boy's well being.

Worden has since brought an FTC complaint against McClain for identity theft, potentially the first criminal allegation from space.

McClain took to Twitter Saturday saying, "There's unequivocally no truth to these claims."



NASA also released a statement saying they do not comment on personal or personnel issues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynasadivorcefamilyu.s. & worldspacecustody
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man convicted in killing of Derrion Albert arrested on new gun charge
Severe weather risk Monday due to possible storms, strong winds
Beach Hazard in effect for 5th day; 2 drown in Lake Michigan over weekend
Mother of 7 died after shielding child from shooting in NC, family says
29 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Funeral held for off-duty Cook Co. officer killed while helping motorist
Friends of the Children offers long-term mentorship
Show More
Report: Amazon struggling to stay on top of recalled items, counterfeits
KFC testing meatless fried chicken
Boy, 14, with no arms takes on triathlon
Man set fire at apartments after fight with girlfriend: Officials
Man accused of killing family headed to trial
More TOP STORIES News