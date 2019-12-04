At-risk Chicago youth graduate from Fade It Forward program, launch barber careers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With a pair of clippers in their hand, two young men who participated in the Wahl Clipper Corporation's Fade It Forward Program became professional barbers on Tuesday.Whal Clipper Corporation, along with the non-profit UCAN, gave Andre Whittington and Sebastian Moore full-ride scholarships to His & Hers Barber Shop in the Austin neighborhood.Garland "G Whiz" Fox, a Joliet native and barber created the Fade It Forward Program, to help at-risk youth overcome their hardships to launch their cutting careers."They triumphed and now they are part of the working class ready to contribute to today's society, and to the income of the whole United States, because they're going to make money all over," Fox said.Whittington, who lives in Garfield Park, says compl changes his prospects forever."It feels good knowing that I can accomplish more goals in life," Whittington said.Coming from the Englewood neighborhood, Moore attended the school for over a year.Both young men have seen the impact of violence and negative influences in their communities, but Fade It Forward gave them a trade for life and layers of support."To know that you have the backing from somebody with an abundance of resources, not just money to help you out, help you get mentors people that with take you under their tutelage to guide you it's a lot," Moore said.Next year, Fade It Forward will expand to another to the city's South Side and two other cities.