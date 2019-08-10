Society

College athlete arrested after police mistake bird poop for cocaine

SAVANNAH, Georgia -- A drug charge has been dropped against a Georgia Southern quarterback after a white substance he identified as bird poop on his car's hood tested negative for cocaine.

A Saluda County Sheriff's Office police report said deputies pulled Shai Werts over for speeding July 31 and noticed two white spots on his car they thought were cocaine. The report says Werts told them it was bird poop he had tried to wash off. The deputies then did a field test that came back positive for cocaine and charged him with possession of the drug.

Werts' lawyer Townes Jones IV told The Savannah Morning News more sophisticated lab testing showed the substance was not cocaine and the drug charge was dropped.

Jones says prosecutors told him the original speeding charge remains.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorgiacocainebirdsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 critically injured in Logan Square apartment fire
Sources: Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail
4 wounded in Marquette Park drive-by
2 arrested after striking CPD vehicle with stolen Audi: police
Man waits for help while bleeding out on ER floor
Family sues Glenview nursing home over video of aides taunting woman with dementia
Amber Alert canceled for 2 kids
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, warm Saturday
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Woman reportedly told police the meth found in her vagina was not hers
Celebrate Afro-Brazilian culture at Essence of Brazil
West Pullman fire badly burns boy, injures 4 others; boy engulfed in flame, neighbors say
More TOP STORIES News