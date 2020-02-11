Aurora prepares for upcoming 1-year anniversary of Henry Pratt shooting

Clayton Parks of Elgin, Trevor Wehner of DeKalb, Russell Beyer of Yorkville, Vincente Juarez of Oswego and Josh Pinkard of Oswego, were killed in a working place shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- As the city of Aurora prepares to mark one year since the mass shooting at the Henry Pratt Company city leaders are reflecting on that fateful day.Mayor Richard Irvin along with the city's police and fire chiefs gathered at a new memorial exhibit at the Aurora Art and History Center Tuesday morning.The exhibit features the various memorials that were created after the attack that killed five people.This Saturday will mark the one-year anniversary of the shooting in which five people were killed by a lone gunman at the warehouse in Aurora.Mayor Irvin said people are encouraged to write notes and cards at the memorial to the families of the victims. All flags on city property in Aurora will fly at half-staff and first responders will mark a moment of silence to mark the time of the shooting.