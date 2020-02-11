Society

Aurora prepares for upcoming 1-year anniversary of Henry Pratt shooting

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- As the city of Aurora prepares to mark one year since the mass shooting at the Henry Pratt Company city leaders are reflecting on that fateful day.

Mayor Richard Irvin along with the city's police and fire chiefs gathered at a new memorial exhibit at the Aurora Art and History Center Tuesday morning.

RELATED: What we know about those killed in Henry Pratt warehouse shooting

Clayton Parks of Elgin, Trevor Wehner of DeKalb, Russell Beyer of Yorkville, Vincente Juarez of Oswego and Josh Pinkard of Oswego, were killed in a working place shooting in Aurora



The exhibit features the various memorials that were created after the attack that killed five people.

RELATED: Aurora officials focus on healing after shooting at Henry Pratt Company

This Saturday will mark the one-year anniversary of the shooting in which five people were killed by a lone gunman at the warehouse in Aurora.

Mayor Irvin said people are encouraged to write notes and cards at the memorial to the families of the victims. All flags on city property in Aurora will fly at half-staff and first responders will mark a moment of silence to mark the time of the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyaurorapolice officer injuredpolice involved shootingmass shootingshootingpolice officer shotu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
South Loop dry cleaners destroyed by fire
Man charged after 2 fatally shot in Chinatown robbery attempt
Man dies after Plainfield dog attack
Chicago residents say mail delivery problems can cost money, time, even jobs
Deadly coronavirus gets a name: COVID-19
Is travel insurance worth it? Expert weighs in
Scary moments as students are thrown in bus crash
Show More
Illinois flu numbers double in recent years, impacting young people harder than before
High-heeled heist: Men robbed, left unconscious by women they met at restaurant
Statues of Tubman, Douglass unveiled in room where slavery was abolished
Memorial held for coach, family killed in Bryant crash
6-year-old SC girl missing after getting off school bus
More TOP STORIES News