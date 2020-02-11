Aurora prepares for upcoming 1-year anniversary of Henry Pratt shooting

Mayor Richard Irvin along with the city's police and fire chiefs will gather at a new memorial exhibit at the Aurora Art and History Center Tuesday morning.
The exhibit features the various memorials that were created after the attack that killed five people.
This Saturday will mark the one-year anniversary of the shooting in which five people were killed by a lone gunman at the warehouse in Aurora.