Aurora prepares for upcoming 1-year anniversary of Henry Pratt shooting

Clayton Parks of Elgin, Trevor Wehner of DeKalb, Russell Beyer of Yorkville, Vincente Juarez of Oswego and Josh Pinkard of Oswego, were killed in a working place shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- As the city of Aurora prepares to mark one year since the mass shooting at the Henry Pratt Company city leaders are reflecting on that fateful day.Mayor Richard Irvin along with the city's police and fire chiefs will gather at a new memorial exhibit at the Aurora Art and History Center Tuesday morning.The exhibit features the various memorials that were created after the attack that killed five people.This Saturday will mark the one-year anniversary of the shooting in which five people were killed by a lone gunman at the warehouse in Aurora.