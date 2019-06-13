Society

Austin officer helps hungry family with cart full of groceries

AUSTIN, Texas -- An Austin police officer is being praised for going above and beyond for a young boy he found walking alone.

Officer Riley found the boy in the parking lot of a corner store. He talked with the boy and found out he was trying to get food for his younger sibling.

Riley gave the boy a ride home where he found out the family was going through a difficult financial time. Riley talked to the kids about safety and cautioned them not to leave home without an adult.

RELATED: Texas officer gives teen teased by bad haircut fresh look and new outlook
EMBED More News Videos

This Fort Worth officer helped a teen who was being teased by a bad haircut.



After he left the home, Riley decided he wanted to do something for the family. He went to H-E-B and filled a basket with groceries and snacks for the boys that they could prepare themselves without turning on a stove.

He also got some things that their parents would be able to cook for them.



RELATED: Police officer helps student with tie on the way to graduation
EMBED More News Videos

Police officer helps student on the way to graduation with tie.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyaustintexas newsgood samaritanpolice officerfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shoplifting at NW Side Walgreens fatally shot, police say
'This is my fetish': Man charged in forest preserve sex assault near Hoffman Estates
5 injured after car crashes into CTA bus stop on South Side
Boy's godfather blocked from school's 'Donuts for Dads' event
Man attempted to lure 3 girls into Scottsdale home, police say
Teen dies, rushed into burning NYC building to save little girl
6 suspects, including alleged gunman, arrested in Ortiz shooting
Show More
Boil order issued for Lincolnwood residents
Teen throws baby in car seat to the ground, blames laced marijuana
South Carolina mom gets arrested after confronting son's bullies at school
Baby Shark hitting the road for 100-date tour
Trump says he'd 'want to hear' foreign dirt on 2020 rivals
More TOP STORIES News