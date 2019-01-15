SOCIETY

Baby overjoyed to hear sister's voice for 1st time

EMBED </>More Videos

Baby hears sister's voice for first time. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 15, 2019.

A baby just fitted with hearing aids was overjoyed to hear her big sister's voice, clearly, for the first time.

Their mother says an antibiotic baby Scarlet took in the NICU to treat infection impaired her hearing.

Last week, the now 11-month-old girl was fitted with hearing aids at a doctor's office in Georgia.

With a lot of laughter between the sisters, you can see - and hear - why their mother called it "one of the absolute best days" of their lives.
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldfamilyhearing aidbaby
