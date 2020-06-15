Chicago releases reopening dates for bars, lakefront; Millennium Park partially reopens with COVID-19 safety guidelines

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, alongside The Chicago Department of Health and Chicago Park District, announced the reopening dates that are expected in the coming weeks.
"We are thrilled to be taking these long-awaited steps forward in reopening our city by safely bringing our bars back online with outside service, and, of course, taking our first, cautious move toward reopening our beloved lakefront," said Mayor Lightfoot. "Though we still have a long way to go before life fully returns to normal, we are able to make these important steps thanks to the commitment and collaboration with our local businesses who have been true partners throughout this unprecedented crisis, as well as our fellow Chicagoans who have done their part to keep their communities protected by being responsible and preventing the spread of this disease."
BAR, LOUNGES, TAVERNS, BREWERIES & OTHER DRINKING ESTABLISHMENTS
Beginning Wednesday, June 17, bars, lounges, taverns, breweries and other drinking establishments that sell alcohol for on-site consumption without a Retail Food License will be able to open for outdoor service only.
RELATED: Navy Pier reopening Phase 1 begins June 10
Under the industry guidelines, drinking establishments may reopen under similar health and safety restrictions that restaurants have been following since June 3, including the same requirements for outdoor service only.
The decision to further re-open was based on the continued positive trend in the data metrics monitored by CDPH over the past several weeks. June 17 was chosen as it is two weeks from the beginning of phase three and the incubation period for COVID-19 is thought to extend to 14 days.
RELATED: Illinois has largest decrease in COVID-19 cases across US: report
LAKEFRONT TRAIL
Beginning Monday, June 22, the Lakefront Trail will open East of Lake Shore Drive from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily, however beaches and parks East of Lake Shore Drive will remain closed.
The 18-mile Lakefront Trail will be open for exercise and transit only, and no other recreational activities will be allowed. Chicagoans must abide by a "keep it moving" strategy where only walking, running, biking, and rollerblading will be allowed.
At this time, the Chicago Park District said they will not allow congregating, gathering or use of park amenities, which includes but is not limited to, stationary activities, fitness classes, barbecues, beaches, and picnicking.
To effectively monitor and control use, the District said they will minimize access to the trail by restricting select entrance points including select bridges, underpasses and streets along the trail by 50%. Park Security will work in tandem with the Chicago Police Department and Office of Emergency Management and Communication to keep the trail safe under guidance from public health officials.
"The trail is one of our city's most treasured lakefront amenities," said Chicago Park District General Superintendent and CEO Michael Kelly. "We are excited to share plans to reopen the trail, encourage active living and provide guidance on how people can begin resuming activities safely."
The Chicago Park District is also installing visible signs along the trail to encourage proper use, and to educate and remind trail users of rules. In addition, Social Distancing Ambassadors will be stationed along the trail to educate the public and manage the flow of traffic. Ambassadors will actively engage park patrons providing guidance on appropriate social distancing, the importance of face coverings as well as other health and safety guidelines.
While the trail will open, all other lakefront amenities including outdoor fitness equipment athletic fields and beaches will remain closed while public health officials advise the District on options to open safely. Chicago's swimming pools and playgrounds will remain closed while public health officials advise the Chicago Park District on options to open them safely. There will also be no use of outdoor fitness equipment, basketball courts, tennis courts or athletic fields, and parking lots will remain closed for the time being.
Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Governor Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
Due to the significant lakefront storm damage and high lake levels, three sections of the lakefront trail will merge to accommodate users.
Additional signage and SDA resources will be implemented along both stretches to ensure social distancing. The Park District will notify users as construction projects are completed in those sections and normal trail use is restored.
MILLENNIUM PARK REOPENING
Millennium Park has begun the process of reopening Monday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced.
The park will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for groups of 10 or fewer people who wear face masks and practice social distancing.
"Millennium Park is one of Chicago's great attractions and we are tremendously excited to have it take this first step in cautious reopening," said Mayor Lightfoot. "As we continue to navigate the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, our hope is to be able to take even further measures over the coming weeks and months to allow residents and visitors alike to enjoy its array of wonderful and iconic features in a way that's engaging and fun, while also being safe for themselves and the broader public."
Areas that will be open to guests include the Chase Promenades, the Boeing Galleries and Lurie Garden. The Crown Fountain and Wrigley Square will also be open, but without the water features.
The Bean will be able to be viewed from a distance. The Great Lawn, the Welcome Center, the McDonald's Cycle Center and the BP Bridge between Millennium Park and Maggie Daley Park remain closed. The Park Grill is open with limited to-go service.
Visitors will be required to enter at Michigan Avenue and Madison Street and exit at Michigan Avenue and Washington Street. The park will be closed temporarily if capacity is reached. Social distancing ambassadors will be wearing lime-green shirts to remind visitors not in the same group to stay six feet apart.
Next door Maggie Daley Park is also back open on Monday.
RELATED: Chicago salons, restaurants with outdoor dining reopen as city moves into Phase 3
Chicago moved into phase three of its "Protecting Chicago" reopening framework on June 3, but the City is emphasizing that cautiously reopening still requires strict physical distancing even though it allows for some industries to reopen. All residents must continue to abide by important guidance in phase three, including: physically distancing and wearing a face covering; limiting non-business, social gatherings to 10 or fewer persons; staying at home if you feel ill or have come into contact with someone with COVID-19; and getting tested if you have symptoms.
"We're all excited to start the process of reopening our city but we need to do this cautiously and continue to follow all the guidance," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. "Other cities and states that re-opened earlier are seeing rising case rates. We've made so much progress, we'd all hate to see that happen here in Chicago."
For more information about the City's "Protecting Chicago" reopening framework, and to find industry-specific guidelines, please visit chicago.gov/reopening.