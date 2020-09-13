Chicago Bears fans celebrate new season with win against Detroit Lions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Bears fans celebrated the new season Sunday as the team pulled out a win against the Detroit Lions for their first game of the 2020 NFL football season."A lot of people are out. We appreciate it. Love seeing the Bears jerseys, hate seeing the Packers jerseys," said Bears fan Bridget Bulmer.The game was not in Chicago but Bears fans were still excited to see players back on the field, despite a rough start to the game."Mitch did not play a very good game at all," said fellow fan Peter Pelafas.TVs across the city played the Bears-Lions showdown for fans ready for the long-awaited return of sports as the season kicked off in the midst of a pandemic. The game playing out without fans in the stadium."It hasn't been that different to be honest with you. Obviously there is no fans there but especially with football you can't really tell because the camera is really on the field where as baseball, you can kind of seen there's nobody in the stands," said fan Mike Schostok.People were out in their jerseys, chowing down on gameday food."We have our chicken wings flavored with deep dish pizza spices," said Chef Michael Armstrong with TAO Chicago.Over at TAO Chicago, the gameday dining was just one attraction."A fun play on some cool dishes," Chef Armstrong said. "Stuff you can not get at your neighborhood sports bar."The dozens of HD screens were another crowd pleaser as the socially distanced set up brought people out of their homes and back into bars."It is nice to be able to be out and everyone is socially distanced," said Viviana Rodrigues, another Bears fan. "We are still going to have fun with our friends and enjoy the game."The excitement also spread out of the city as some football fans instead opted to participate in small gatherings while still finding a way to "Bear Down."Although Bears season ticket holder Sue Kitsimble wasn't at her usual large talgate, she celebrated the game day with the same crowd, just with added space between them."We are thrilled to socially distance yet tailgate and enjoy the game together," she said.The Bears victory made for an even more of a celebration this Sunday."The bears played a very bad game but they won it somehow. The defense seemed to play pretty well. So I am happy that happened," Pelafas said."Every year I buy into the lions and every year my heart is ripped out. By week three I am ready to give up on this team," said disappointed Lions fan Duncan Mettler.As people enjoyed the beautiful game day, they were already thinking about where they'll watch the next Bears win."It will be interesting when they come back to Soldier Field," said Bears fan Sarah Lange. "We will be watching.""They brought crowds into stadiums in Kansas City and other places, and I think we can do that here in Chicago but it's going to take a little bit of time," said Patrick Lee. "It's going to be following guidelines already in place and but once we get that maybe, we will get some type of normalcy to the NFL here."Fans will not be allowed next week when the Bears host the Giants for their first home game of the season. Fans will have to be content watching from home or at their neighborhood bars.