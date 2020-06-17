Chicago health and safety coronavirus resources
Full Story
PROGRAM NOTE: 'Graduation 2020: For Chicago, By Chicago' to air again on Localish
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health and Coronavirus
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Building a Better Chicago
Chicago Proud
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Weather Sketchers
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Community
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
iteam
Benefit dispute
WLS
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
How unemployment money can stop other needed benefits. The I-Team investigates tonight at 10 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
chicago
loop
iteam
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ITEAM
Starbucks will allow employees to wear Black Lives Matter shirts, pins
Chicago mobsters make COVID-19 play to get out of prison
Chicago Outfit consigliere Marco 'the Mover' D'Amico dead at age 84
Coronavirus: 39 million N95 masks at center of fraud investigation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead, 2 seriously injured after rollover crash on SW Side: police
Woman caught on video robbing Gold Coast Chanel store
City Council expected to take up police reform, removing CPD officers from CPS:
As protests rage, changes for Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's brand
Chicago man charged in Bronzeville police shooting
iPhone shortcut helps record police interactions
3 states report record-breaking 1-day increases in COVID-19 cases
Show More
Chicago bars, breweries reopen for outdoor service Wednesday
Munster hospital guard killed by friendly fire during patient attack; patient also killed
SCOTUS stays Texas execution with 1 hour to spare
Florida woman, 15 friends contract COVID-19 after dining out
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, hot, cooler by the lake Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News