Best Buddies Virtual Friendship Walk hosts inaugural event for people with intellectual, developmental disabilities

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
People living with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities will be highlighted Saturday with a first-ever virtual friendship walk.

Best Buddies International, which provides opportunities, friendship and employment for people with IDD is sponsoring the national event.

In Illinois, 1,400 participants will share photos or videos of them walking to raise money and support.

The opening ceremonies take place at 10:15 a.m. on the Best Buddies in Illinois Facebook page. For more information, CLICK HERE.

ABC7 is a proud sponsor of today's virtual friendship walk.
